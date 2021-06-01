Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo has urged the Federal Government to adopt digital strategy in fighting the prevailing spate of insecurity in the country.

Ezemonye made this call on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, digital transformation as well as digital security strategy is needed for the country to win the war against the security challenges.

The vice-chancellor noted that time had come for partnership, collaboration and community intervention in efforts to ensure safety of lives and property as the issue of security is everybody’s business.

“A research institution like ours should be able to draw up a collaboration plan and strategy with digital partnership to make sure that the security problem of this country becomes a thing of the past.

“We are also equally worried,” said the vice-chancellor of the first private university in Nigeria.

He said that the Igbinedion University had embraced industry-academia collaboration in proffering solutions to market and industrial needs.

“We have industry-academia board and what we do is to look at the curriculum and see what is required in the market; what is required in industry.

“We incorporate them immediately into our disciplines and that is why at our university, we have set skills that are specific to every discipline, so that our students are fully baked.

“When they come out, they are full entrepreneurs and probably do not even look for jobs.

“So, we have perfected the heart of handshake between the academia and industry,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

