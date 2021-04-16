IRSBACCOM University in neighbouring Benin Republic has honoured Dr Abdul-Lateef Bello, Director, Administration and Finance, Department of Security Services of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters.

The award was given in Lagos in conjunction with the International Institute of Professional Security.

This is contained in the letter of award signed by Dr Tasie Daniels, IRSBACCOM’s Regional Registrar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Daniels said that Bello was awarded the doctorate in recognition of his ardent love for the creation of peace, security and conflict resolution.

He added that the award was also in recognition of his devotion to teaching and knowledge dissemination which had impacted positively on the society.

In his response, Bello said even though he had always desired to be a recipient of an honorary doctorate, the award still came as a surprise to him.

The director, who dedicated the award to FCTA’s Department of Security Services, said the basis of the recognition was rooted in the department and he could not take it away from it.

Bello thanked everyone that had felicitated him, saying “ I have every reason to thank God Almighty for His Kindness to me.’’

Bello bagged a Master in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies, Netherlands and a doctorate from Bayero University, Kano.

Amongst his numerous research publications are “Merit and Representation In Managing Resources in the Nigerian Civil Service’’, “Managing Contemporary Security Issues In The FCT“ and “Sustainable Peace In Ebiraland: Way Forward“, among others. (NAN)

