Benin Mobile Court convicts 24 for traffic offences

April 24, 2021



A Court in , the ,  on Friday convicted 24 people parking and violating the state’s one-way traffic rule.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Ayo Aigbokhiade, said that all the 24 convicts, who were apprehended within the metropolis, pleaded guilty.

Presiding Chief , Mr Mutairu Oare, ordered those who drove against traffic  to pay a fine N25,000 , while those convicted parking their vehicles were to pay N30,000 fine .

Oare said the fines were in tune with non-custodian sentencing . (NAN)

