Beneficiaries of SPW in Kaduna decry alleged delay in payment

June 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



 Some beneficiaries the Special Public Works Programme the Federal Government Kaduna have decried alleged delay the  payment   monthly N20,000 monthly stipends to them.

Some the beneficiaries who were seen at the Kaduna North Secretariat while speaking with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday on Tuesday said they had not been paid since the beginning the programme January.

One Aisha said she came to the secretariat to lay her complaint about the programme, saying she had worked for three months without payment.

She urged the appropriate authority to address the payment as soon as possible.

Another beneficiary, Mr Audu Tanimu, said he was not with the delay the  payment even though some beneficiaries had received their first payment.

“The payment should be organised as all our account details have been collected, so I don’t know the reason for the delay,” he said.

Mr Francis Ambiato, Public Relations Officer, National Directorate Employment(NDE), Kaduna , when contacted said a ministerial committee had to the to listen to the challenges of the beneficiaries and reported to Abuja office.

” Right now, are at Kaduna North and some people have stated their challenges which are being by the committee; will also go to Kaduna South and do same”, Ambiato said

NAN that the SPW Programme targets 774,000 unemployed youths from the 774 local government in the country. (NAN)

