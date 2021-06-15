Beneficiaries of SPW in Kaduna decry alleged delay in payment

Some beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government in Kaduna have decried alleged delay in the payment of monthly N20,000 monthly stipends to them.

Some of the beneficiaries who were seen at the Kaduna North Secretariat while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday on Tuesday said they had not been paid since the beginning of the programme in January.

One Aisha Ibrahim said she came to the secretariat to lay her complaint about the programme, saying she had worked for three months without payment.

She urged the appropriate authority to address the payment issue as soon as possible.

Another beneficiary, Mr Audu Tanimu, said he was not happy with the delay in the payment even though some beneficiaries had received their first payment.

“The payment should be organised as all our account details have been collected, so I don’t know the reason for the delay,” he said.

Mr Francis Ambiato, Public Relations Officer, National Directorate of Employment(NDE), Kaduna State, when contacted said a ministerial committee had come to the state to listen to the challenges of the beneficiaries and reported to Abuja office.

” Right now, we are at Kaduna North and some people have stated their challenges which are being recorded by the committee; we will also go to Kaduna South and do same”, Ambiato said

NAN reports that the SPW Programme targets 774,000 unemployed youths from the 774 local government areas in the country. (NAN)