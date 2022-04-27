Bendel Insurance FC strengthening team ahead of NNL second round

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin say they have commenced the process of strengthening their team before the second round of the 2021/2022 Nigeria National League (NNL) begins.

The club’s Media Officer, Kehinde Osagiede, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin that they were working towards strengthening the team’s attack and midfield.

“We have to do this before the May 13 date for the commencement of the league’s second round,” he said.

Osagiede said the need to strengthen team’s attack and midfield was noticed by the club’s technical crew.

“Members of the technical crew noticed the team to be lacking efficiency in these departments during the first half of the league, and they consequently made suggestions,” he said.

The club spokesman added that a minimum of six players would be added to the team before the May 13 date.

“As we speak, we have several players who have made themselves available for the screening that is currently ongoing at the club’s training ground.

“Some of the players are experienced ones from the country’s premier league, as well as the NNL,” he stated.

Osagiede said the planned addition of players was aimed at ensuring the team gained promotion to the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The club management is doing everything possible to achieve this.”

NAN reports that the Bendel Insurance FC are currently placed second on the table of Group B1 of NNL’s Southern Conference.

They are with 21 points from 11 matches, after winning six, drawing three and losing two, and one point behind table-toppers Gateway United FC of Abeokuta.(NAN)

