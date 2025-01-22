Bello Turji’s camps in disarray, second-in-command, 24 others killed – DHQ

Defence Headquarters says the camp of the notorious terrorists’ leader, Bello Turji, is in disarray with the killing of his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa and 24 others,

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Defence Headquarters says the camp of the notorious terrorists’ leader, Bello Turji, is in disarray with the killing of his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa and 24 others, by troops of Operation Fassan Yamma.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buba said the operations were launched on Turji’s camps in Sokoto and Zamfara States, between Monday and Tuesday.

He said that troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of the Turji’s closest allies).

According to him, troops also neutralised several of Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorist from Turji’s camp around Gebe and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi Lical Government Area of Zamfara.

“Troops also neutralised another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Turji’s enclave around Fakai high ground.

“He is identified as Suleiman, and a loyalist of late notorious terrorists’ leader, Halilu Sububu.

“The late, Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s camp which was in disarray, when he was eliminated during the fire fight,” he said.

Buba said the death of Bello Turji’s second-in-command, close allies, commanders and combatants was a significant blow to the terrorists’ network in the North Western Nigeria, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.

According to him, these group of terrorists were responsible for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the zone, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed.

“Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens,” he added. (NAN)