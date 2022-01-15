Bello tasks security agencies on remaining resolute to end insecurity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says the security agencies should remain resolute to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this at the 2022 Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Permanent Cenotaph, Minna.

He commended the men of Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies for protecting the lives of the people especially in dealing with insurgency and criminal elements, urging them not to relent.

The governor urged them to continue to protect the integrity of the nation, promising the support of the state government towards ending insecurity.

The Governor acknowledged that the country has lost fine men and women of the armed forces in the line of duty which is why they are being remembered today, pointing out that their efforts will not be forgotten.

“My call is on the military to remain resolute. Today is a special day where we come to remember our fallen heroes that have lost their lives in wars and in the course of their assignments”, he said.

For the widows of the fallen heroes, the governor stated that the state government is intensifying efforts to enroll them into skills acquisition programme to make them self-reliant.

The wreath laying was performed by Governor Sani Bello along with the heads of security chiefs in the state, the head of the state traditional council and the chairman of Nigerian Legion, Niger State Chapter and the representative of the widows of the fallen heroes.

Highlights of the event was the release of pigeons as symbol of peace, exchange of pleasantries with the widows of the fallen heroes and members of the legions as well as the inspection of guard of honour by the Governor.

