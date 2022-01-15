Bello tasks security agencies on remaining resolute to end insecurity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello State says the should remain resolute to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Governor Sani disclosed this at the 2022 Nigeria Armed Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Permanent Cenotaph, Minna.

He commended the men of Nigeria Armed and other for protecting the lives of the people especially in dealing with insurgency and criminal elements, urging them not to relent.

The governor urged them to continue to protect the integrity of the nation, promising the support of the state government towards ending insecurity.

The Governor acknowledged the country has lost fine men and women of the armed in the line of duty which is why they are remembered today, pointing out their efforts will not be forgotten.

“My call is the military to remain resolute. Today is a special day where we to remember our fallen heroes have lost their lives in wars and in the course of their assignments”, he said.

For the widows of the fallen heroes, the governor stated the state government is intensifying efforts to enroll them into skills acquisition programme to make them self-reliant.

The wreath laying was performed by Governor Sani along with the heads of security chiefs in the state, the head of the state traditional council and the chairman of Nigerian Legion, Niger State Chapter and the representative of the widows of the fallen heroes.

Highlights of the event was the release of pigeons as symbol of peace, exchange of pleasantries with the widows of the fallen heroes and members of the legions as well as the inspection of guard of honour by the Governor.

