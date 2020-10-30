Bello tasks private security outfit on improved crime prevention

The Niger Government on Friday urged the Anti-Drug Consumption and Crime Control (ADC), a private security outfit in the state, to complement the efforts of security agencies in riding the state of suspected criminals. Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger gave the charge when he received members of ADC, led by its Commander, Abdulmumini Ami, at the Government House in Minna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ADC was established in 2013 in partnership with the state government to support security agencies to reduce drug abuse and other crimes.

Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Balarabe Ibrahim, commended the organisation for complementing government’s efforts toward ensuring peace and order in the state. He noted that the proactive efforts of the ADC had resulted in reduction in crime within Minna metropolis. The governor further charged the organisation to assist in fishing out suspected criminals terrorising the state and hand them over to appropriate security agencies. “Government appreciates what you are doing in ensuring peace in the state and I pray the relationship between you and government will wax stronger,’’ he said.

The governor also noted that the ADC complemented government efforts during the #EndSars protests in the state and expressed the desire to continue with the partnership. He announced the donation of a bus to the outfit but urged it to operate within the limits of the law.

Responding, Ami thanked the state government for the bus and pledged to continue to support government in reducing crimes in the state. He said that ADC was working hand in hand with relevant security agencies, especially the police, in tackling criminal elements. (NAN)