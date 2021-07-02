Bello swears-in ag Grand Khadi for Niger

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has sworn-in Abubakar Kigera, as the Acting Grand Khadi of the state Sharia of Appeal.

Bello, swearing in the grand khadi at the in Minna on Friday, urged him to carry out duties diligently, justly and professionally.

He described the grand khadi as “a man of with unquestionable character”, adding that he has no doubt that Kigera would discharge duties judiciously.

The governor prayed for a less crime society so that workload of judges would reduce as they were presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.

He congratulated the Grand Khadi for which was based on merit, and also prayed for Allah’s guidance to direct affairs.

Responding, Kigera, thanked the governor for the and for effectively utilising the resources of the state for material and administrative advancement.

He promised to build on the legacies of his predecessors and perform his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his as the Acting Grand Khadi of the state, Kigera was the Khadi of Sharia of Appeal, Minna. (NAN)

