Bello swears in acting Grand Khadi for Niger

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has sworn-in Abubakar Kigera, as the Acting Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal.

Bello, while swearing in the grand khadi at the Government House in Minna on Friday, urged him to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally.

He described the grand khadi as “a man of integrity with unquestionable character”, adding that he has no doubt that Kigera would discharge his duties judiciously.

The governor prayed for a less crime society so that workload of judges would reduce as they were presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.

He congratulated the Grand Khadi for his appointment which was based on merit, and also prayed for Allah’s guidance to direct his affairs.

Responding, Kigera, thanked the governor for the appointment and for effectively utilising the resources of the state for material and administrative advancement.

He promised to build on the legacies of his predecessors and perform his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment as the Acting Grand Khadi of the state, Kigera was the Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, Minna. (NAN)

