Bello suspends management of Kogi Revenue Service

Yahaya Bello of Kogi has suspended the management of the State Internal Revenue Service with immediate effect.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Muhammed said that the suspension was due to alleged violation of corporate governance in the service as revealed by its 2019 Audited Financial Report.

“The decision of the governor was to ensure that the service carry out its activities with excellent corporate governance, utmost transparency and accountability,” he said. Muhammed added that the governor also approved the constitution of an interim management committee to oversee the daily affairs of the service.