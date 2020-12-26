Bello signs N153.4bn Niger 2021 budget into law

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has signed the state N153.4 billion 2021 budget into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State House of Assembly had on Thursday passed the budget with an increased of N2.21 billion as against the N151.2 billion presented by the governor.

Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday in Minna, Bello said that the budget was moderate.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted negatively on the economy, forcing government to scale down its expenditure.

He assured that government would use available legal means to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to beef up its revenue.

The governor urged the people to be patient and supportive of the government as taxes and levies imposed on them were for their collective good.

He noted that the budget was broad and targeted at completing ongoing projects and called for the understanding of the people.

He commended the State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the budget and assured of its implementation as passed.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Wuse, the Speaker of the House, promised that the lawmakers will strengthen their oversight function and ensure that budget was strictly adhered to. (NAN)