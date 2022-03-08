Bello salutes Osinbajo @65, describes him as detribalized personality

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the sterling and exemplary leadership of Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as he turned 65.

Governor Sani Bello, in a birthday message, described Prof. Osinbajo as a detribalized and humble personality that believes in the corporate existence of the country.

The NCGF Chairman said the Vice President need to be celebrated by Nigerians as he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country through his leadership qualities devoid of sentiments.

“The Vice President has proven to be a true Nigerian, pious, sincere and dedicated to his duties. He is an exemplary leader worthy of emulation and should be commended and celebrated”, he said.

He prayed God to continue to guide and protect him, grant him good health and more wisdom to continue to deliver purposeful leadership to the country.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

