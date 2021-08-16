Bello salutes IBB at 80, says he’s a patriot, nationalist

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has described a former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), as a true patriot and nationalist who gave his all for the unity and survival of Nigeria.

Bello stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Monday.

He said that Babangida’s doggedness and commitment to nation-building were crucial to the stability, development as well as national and international unity of the country.

According to Bello, the former military president has remained an invaluable guardian, indispensable and relevant in the country’s match towards nationhood.

“I congratulate you on this special day of commemorating your birth. On a day like this, memories of your courage and invaluable service to the Nigerian army in protecting the country remain indelible.

“Your exemplary leadership qualities have indeed been helping and stimulating the younger generations for better service to the county,’’ he said.

Bello noted that the elder statesman’s policies and programmes during his regime as military president from 1985 to 1993 were still standing the test of time.

He said that IBB, as he is fondly called, had continued to symbolise statesmanship, patriotism, professionalism, vision and courage, even after his active service to the country.

The governor said that the retired general remained an asset to the country in spite of his age, stressing that his advice would continue to be needed for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babangida will clock 80 on Aug. 17 (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...