Bello reiterates commitment to good governance

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on residents to support the present administration and work towards ensuring the progress and development of the state.

He made the called in a new year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna on Thursday.

He described 2020 as a challenging and difficult and called on the people to remain hopeful, steadfast and prayerful for a better 2021.

Bello enjoined the people to support government in its battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and determination to surmount economic challenges that was bedevevilling the state and the country.

He noted that government’s proactiveness in tackling covid-19 proved effective in containing the spread of the pandemic and urged the people to do more by observing the protocols with the intensity of the second wave looking more scary.

On security, the governor said the state and Federal government were working hard and evolving fresh strategies toward bringing it to an end and expressed displeasure over how banditry and kidnapping has made life unbearable for the people.

Bello, however, affirmed that the present administration has done a lot towards reducing poverty in the state through the promotion of agriculture and human development as well as added value in different sectors.

He reassured that all ongoing road projects in the state especially Minna- Bida Road and all other township roads as well as electrification of ongoing rural areas would be completed before the end of his tenure.

He, however, enjoined the people to clarify issues with the government before making uninformed criticism of its policies and programmes in the open space.

He added that the administration would always be positively receptive to constructive criticism from its people.

The governor further assured the people of the state of his administration’s efforts in bringing about the desired development.

He commended the people for the relative peace and harmony being enjoyed in the state amid the challenges experienced and called on them to sustain the tempo. (NAN)