Bello reaffirms commitment to rural transformation, devt

By Thompson Yamput

Kogi Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, on Friday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to meeting the needs of rural communities of the state through provision of infrastructure.

Bello said this while inaugurating Ife-Olukotun Community Town Hall in Yagba-East Local Government Area, constructed under the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach of the State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Arike-Ayoade, recalled that the World Bank-funded Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) closed in June, 2020.

“Even at that, it did not assuage the pressing need to meet the obligation of increasing access of the rural and remote people of the state to infrastructure for human development services.

“So to fill the infrastructure gap, the state government has taken over the funding of the Agency after the exit of World Bank and had so far provided funds to support micro projects in 12 communities and two vulnerable groups.

“The desire to fast track development informed the decision of this government to embrace the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Response and Economic Stimulus Programme (N-CARES) in the state in spite of its stance on the pandemic,” he explained.

He described the construction of the 450-seat capacity town hall with facilities for offices and public toilet as a feat and an achievement made possible through the cooperation and commitment of the people of Ife-Olukotun.

He saw the Hall as “a symbol of unity” and hoped that “this continues because a united community is a progressive community and can achieve great things.”

Chief Momoh Dauda, General Manager of the Agency, expressed delight that CSDA was fully supported by the state government using the World Bank CSDP template.

“Under this arrangement, the state government provides 90 per cent of projects costs while the benefitting communities provide just 10 per cent in cash or kind.

“So, that’s why we must appreciate His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello; he initially released N135 million and has just released N100 million for the Agency to continue with our projects and affect lives,” he said.

Alhaji Isa Adeboye, community leader and Secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the state, commended the state government for the construction of the town hall and execution of other projects emphasising the importance of government’s presence in the community.

Adeboye who is also the pioneer chairman of the CSDA expressed appreciation to Governor Bello for appointing Dr Folashade Arike-Ayoade, a daughter of the community as SSG.

Dr Kehinde Mohammed, National President of Ife-olukotun Descendants Union, speaking earlier, had commended the agency for always supporting the community’s developmental initiatives.

The initiatives, he said, included, “Building of stores at the Central market; renovation of classrooms at Jamat Comprehensive High School, Ife-olukotun and renovation and equipping the Science Laboratory at Westley High School, Ife-olukotun.

Mohammed stated that the construction of the town hall edifice took N13,185,641.10k with the State Government, through the CSDA contributing N8,996,381.10 while the Ife-olukotun Community contributed N4,189,260.00 in cash and kind. (NAN)

