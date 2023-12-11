…..Bello presents N258.2bn Kogi budget for 2024

Gov. Yahaya Bello on Monday presented N258.2bn as Kogi state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill for approval by the state House of Assembly.

The presentation was made at the renovated Assembly Complex.

The budget is higher by N60.67bn, compared to N197.59bn Revised Approved Budget of 2023.

It has N145.73 billion as Recurrent Expenditure and a Capital Expenditure of N112.54 billion.

Presenting the bill before the state legislators, Bello said the budget, tagged: “2024 Budget of Consolidation and Continuity for Inclusive Growth”, was geared towards consolidating on the gains of 2023 fiscal year.

“As I bid farewell to this honourable assembly today, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude again for your dedication to our state and people over the years and commitment to the growth and success of our dear state.

“As Jan. 27, 2024, when I will wind down my administration approaches, and we all prepare to welcome the new Government of Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo, it is my heartfelt desire that you extend even greater levels of cooperation to him (Ododo), ” he said.

On sectorial allocations, Bello said that administration had N64.3bn; economy, N82bn; law and justice, N14.97bn and social affairs, N96.98bn.

He explained that the objective of the budget was to improve the quality of education at all levels and make it accessible to all citizens and to produce the bulk of skilled manpower necessary for economic transformation of the

state locally.

According to him, it is to further democratise access to healthcare by sustained improvement in the efficiency of our healthcare delivery system and ensure food security and generate a high proportion of the GDP from agriculture.

“It’s also aimed at exploiting the full potentials of our economy and expand trade and commerce in the state to have access to markets locally and internationally.

It is also “to ensure gainful employment of youths and create opportunities for the development of their talents and to achieve sustainable development and promote social and economic development through culture and tourism.

“It’s to establish the necessary framework for a robust Mining and Solid Minerals Sector, to brand Kogi as the foremost solid minerals mining destination in Nigeria and improve the road network in urban and rural areas.

He said the network would be improved through construction of new roads, bridges and rehabilitation of existing ones.

“It’s to ensure sustainable use of the environment and continuous management of environmental challenges such as pollution, deforestation, flooding, degradation, gully erosion and other ecological problems.

“Despite notable hiccups, we have become a family that cannot be broken. We will work through any problems we may have with each other and find common ground from which to mentor our successors and move on to the next levels of our own lives and careers. ”

He, however, extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his exemplary leadership within the past 7 months during which “some really hard but necessary decisions have been taken which will no doubt help Nigeria to work better for all Nigerians”.

Earlier, Speaker Umar Yusuf expressed gratitude for the collaboration enjoyed by the house with the executive under Bello’s leadership.

Yusuf assured that the incoming administration of Usman Ododo would enjoy even a better synergy for the growth and progress of the state.

The speaker, however, assured of a closer working relationship in thoroughly examining the new budget before its passage.

“I seek the cooperation of heads of ministries, departments and agencies of government in ensuring due diligence is done to give the document accelerated passage.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I hereby assure you that we are committed to the progress of the state and therefore, ready to drop everything on our tables to concentrate on passing the budget in record time for the growth and development of the state.”By Thompson Yamput

(NAN)

