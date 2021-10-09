Bello presents appointment letter to new Emir of Kontagora

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, on Friday, presented a letter of appointment to the new Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau.

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Umar, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, at the presentation in Minna, Bello enjoined the new Emir to carry every one along.

He tasked him to ensure peaceful coexistence which was necessary for the growth and development of the emirate and the state at large.

The governor reminded the emir of the task ahead of him, adding that he was ascending the throne of his ancestors at a difficult time when insecurity was bedevilling the state, including his emirate.

Bello prayed to God to grant him the wisdom to lead his subjects on the right path, while commending the people of Kontagora emirate for their patience and resilience, throughout the selection processes, and urged them to support the new emir to succeed.

“I thank God for the people of Kontagora emirate who had faith in government and worked in concert with all the processes that led to this occasion.

“Though, he is coming at a difficult time, I pray that God will bless his reign, grant peace to the land. During his reign, Kontagora will blossom,” he said.

Responding, Barau appreciated God for choosing him, among many, to be the 7th emir of Kontagora emirate, assuring that he would operate with transparency and called on the people of the emirate to remain calm as he would move the emirate forward.

He disclosed that he would embark on a reconciliation process with all those that contested with him, so as to make peace and to collectively work for the betterment of the emirate.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of the new emir followed the death of the late Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who died on Sept. 9, 2021 after 47 years on the throne. (NAN)

