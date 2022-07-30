Bello of Niger sacks DG SDGs over lack of reforms

By Aminu GarkoGov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of the Director-General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Alhaji Abdullahi Arah.

This was stated in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, on Saturday in Minna.

“The removal of the director-general is to facilitate, accelerated implementation of the reforms being initiated by the government towards attainment of the SDGs in the state,”

Matane said.According to him, Arah is incapable of piloting the affairs of his office as required by the state government having failed to perform to its expectations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

