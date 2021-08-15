Bello mourns Plateau attack victims

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has expressed his sympathy with families of those killed by gunmen in Rukuba area of Jos, while travelling to Ondo State in Nigeria’s Southwest.

The travelers were killed early on Saturday in Rukuba which is in the Plateau North Local Government Area.

Bello expressed his disgust over the incident, giving his condolences to the government and people of Plateau State in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed.

Bello, who is the also the Chairman of the Committee on Security of the Northern Governors’ Forum, described the attack as inhuman, barbaric and unwarranted.

He noted that the cause of the attack must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to book.

The governor, however, called for calm among the people of Plateau, urging them to refrain from revenge.

He assured that government was on top of the situation, admonishing that Nigerians should live in peace with one another, irrespective of their religious beliefs and ethnic differences.

The statement explained that the victims were travelling from Bauchi State to Ondo State when the gunmen descended on them, killing scores and injuring others.

Bello also expressed his sympathy to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and the government and people of Ondo State over the incident. (NAN)

