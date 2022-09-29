Bello mourns Maigari of Lokoja

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has expressed grieve over the death of Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir-Maikarfi III (OON), who died on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, in Lokoja, Bello said the late traditional ruler lived a life worthy of emulation and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

He described him as principled, firm, incompatible and a loving father.

The governor said the traditional ruler’s words of advice, guidance and unique leadership would greatly be missed.

Alhaji Muhammed Nalado-Usman, Secretary, Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday, said Kabir-Maikarfi III died after a brief illness.

He said the traditional ruler, who died at the age of 80 in a private hospital in Abuja around 11.00 p.m. on Sept. 28, would be buried on Sept. 29 in Lokoja.

Late Kabir-Maikarfi 111 ascended the throne in 1992 and was considered one of the longest serving traditional rulers in Kogi. (NAN)

