Bello mourns former  Dangote cement Company’s MD, Joseph Makoju

By Angela Atabo

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday condoled with the family of former Managing Director, Dangote Cement Company Limited, Mr Joseph Makoju, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73.Bello’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Muhammed Onogwu .

He described Makoju as a revered administrator who had left his indelible footprint in Nigeria’s political and economic environment.“Makoju, although fulfilled in age, would be dearly missed as an elder statesman whose role in giving noteworthy counsel to leadership could never be undermined having served as a special adviser to three presidents of Nigeria,” he said.Bello said that the Okene-born astute technocrat had a remarkable track records in the private sector, which were also worthy of accolades, adding that he brought great honour to his home country.The governor commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the elder statesman.

He prayed God to grant those greatly hurt by his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)

