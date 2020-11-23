 Bello lauds NGO’s donation of N107.9m food, medical items

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has lauded the Victims Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19 over the donation of N107.9 million food and medical items to the state.
He said this when he received members of VSF Task Force on COVID-19 on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Minna on Monday.
Bello lauded VSF for the gesture, adding that it would go a long to reduce the intensity of effects of COVID-19 in the state.
“I want to specially commend the chairman of VSF, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, for this gesture as the intervention will go a long way to alleviate issues being faced today by the people,” he said.
Earlier, Mrs Toyosi Akerel-Ogunsiji, Chairperson, VSF Taskforce on COVID-19, said that the visit was to inform the governor on the donation of the food and medical items by VSF as part of COVID-19 support to the state.
She mentioned the items to include; rice, beans, maize, salt, vegetable oil, face mask, hand sanitizer and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Akerel-Ogunsiji disclosed that the effort was to reach out to 40,886 households and 204,330 beneficiaries across Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue and the FCT.
She added that 50 per cent of the items was for the state government, while 50 per cent would be given to Civil Society Organizations to distribute directly to Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable people. (NAN)
