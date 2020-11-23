 Bello lauds NGO’s donation of N107.9m food, medical items

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has lauded the Victims Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on COVID-19 over the donation of N107.9 million food and medical items to the state.

He said this when he received members of VSF Task Force on COVID-19 on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Minna on Monday.

Bello lauded VSF for the gesture, adding that it would go a long to reduce the intensity of effects of COVID-19 in the state.

“I want to specially commend the chairman of VSF, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, for this gesture as the intervention will go a long way to alleviate issues being faced today by the people,” he said.