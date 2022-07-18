Bello lauds military for thwarting terrorists attack in Niger 

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has lauded the military and other security agencies for their swift response to attempt by terrorists to attack Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of the state on Monday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that terrorists in their numbers attempted to attack the town and a military base at about 2:23am, but were decisively repelled by the military and other security agencies.



In a statement issued in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the governor said the swift response was very encouraging as the state strived to restore peace and stability in all communities.



“The planned attack would have been devastating if not for swift response by the gallant soldiers at Sarkin-Pawa and the reinforcement team that responded swiftly to distress calls.



“There was no casualty on the side of the military while a number of terrorists were reportedly neutralised while some of them escaped with bullet wounds.



“The swift response by the soldiers stationed in Munya and reinforcement team’s response to the distress calls from Minna was commendable.”



He noted that the response was swift as the reenforcement team from Minna arrived Sarkin Pawa within 30 minutes.



“Niger State Government acknowledges the effort of military and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state,” he added.



Bello said that the security operatives had shown strong commitment to tackle insecurity in the state, in spite of the “poor nature of the terrain in which they fight the enemies of state”.



The governor assured residents that the state was working in collaboration with the Federal Government to end activities of criminals who have held farming communities to ransom, denying them access to their means of livelihood.



Bello called for continuous support and prayers from citizens to enable government and security agencies to succeed in the ongoing onslaught against terrorists operating in the state. (NAN)

