By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello alongside the First Lady, Rashidat Bello on Tuesday revalidated their membership of the All Progressive Congress at the Governor’s ward, unit 11, Agasa in Okene Local Government Areab of the state.

The Governor after his documentation noted that the exercise was in continuation of the process to strengthen, rebuild and reposition the great All Progressive Congress being aware that the people make up the party.

He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari had advised that the party should be rebuilt through a bottom up approach hence, the exercise was meant to cut across the nooks and cranies of the country.

Bello asserted that they were charged with the responsibility to sensitize and mobilise all Nigerians including the youths, women, elderly ones and people with disability to join the APC and for former members to also revalidate their membership with the party.

He expressed assurance that the APC remains the party that provided the opportunity for citizens to actualise their dream of a prosperous society, state and nation owning to it being the only political platform which guaranteed equity, fairness and justice having given more than 35% affirmative action to women

Bello said that the APC has also largely permitted youth participation in governance noting that the time had come for youths to play frontline active politics and not mere agitations.

The Governor urged all youths across the country to participate fully in the exercise, boasting that the APC at the end of the exercise would have a massive registered membership that would guarantee its victory in forthcoming election outings.

Bello while fielding questions from journalists on some party leader’s disposition to the exercise, opined that every person was entitled to their views but however insisted that the exercise would be a legacy by the President Buhari-led leadership which by extension will be the legacy of the party leaders.

He noted that the exercise would be in the good interest of the party and party leaders would realise that APC has been expanded from being a small entity to become Africa’s largest political party.

