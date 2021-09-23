Bello inaugurates new Kogi CJ

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday swore in Justice Richard Olorunfemi, as the 5th Chief Judge of the state.

Bello also swore in Justice Siyaka Momoh-Jimoh Usman, as the President, state Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor called on the judiciary to dispense justice with the fear of God.

Bello was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja.

He further urged judicial officers to uphold the highest level of decorum, eschew corruption and ensure quick dispensation of justice to all manner of people.

He described the judiciary as an equal arm to the executive and legislature, and assured that he would ensure the independence of all arms devoid of any form of interference.

The governor noted that the newly inaugurated officers were people of immense integrity, character and qualifications to pilot the affairs of their offices.

He called on them to bring their experiences and sagacity to bear in providing excellent leadership.

Bello also urged them to discharge their duties with the fear of God, assuring that the welfare of the judicial officers and staff would always be given priority by the government.

Olorunfemi, who spoke on behalf of the newly inaugurated judicial officers assured of their commitment to quick dispensation of justice.

He thanked the government for finding them worthy for the appointment and promised that the judiciary under their leadership would make the state proud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Olorunfemi followed the retirement of Justice Henry Olusiyi, after attaining the statutory 65 years of age for retirement.

Usman on the other hand, was appointed following the retirement of the former Customary Court of Appeal President, Justice John Olowosegun, on attainment of 65 years mandatory age as provided by the law. (NAN)

