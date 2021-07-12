Bello inaugurates N65m electric injection sub-station project in Niger

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has inaugurated a N65million 7.5MVA electric injection sub-station project in Paiko Local Government Areas of the state.

Bello during the inauguration on Monday, expressed optimism that the project would improve electricity supply to Paiko community and its environs.

He explained that the government was using its available resources to invest in critical infrastructure across the state in order to make the standard of living easier for the people.

“I am very delighted that we are commissioning this project today which had long been completed. This this is one among the many other projects completed by this administration that have not been commissioned.

“We are starting the commissioning of these projects so that people of the state will know about them,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the project was initiated by the late Sen. Dahiru Kuta in 2015.

He explained that after the demise of the senator, the present administration took over the project and awarded its contract at the cost of N65million which was completed 2016.

Musa disclosed that the project had been supplying electricity to Paiko, Koropma, Pago and Leprosy Hospital as well as other communities.

The Village Head of Paiko, Malam Musa Abdullahi, lauded the state government for the project, adding that the project had connected Paiko and other neighbouring communities to the national grid.

NAN reports that the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago; the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Gunna and Chief of Staff, Balarabe Ibrahim, the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, and other members of the state executive council attended the event. (NAN)

