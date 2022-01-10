Bello inaugurates HPV screening centre

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has inaugurated the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Screening and Cervical Cancer

Prevention Centre to reduce the prevalence of the disease in the state.

The governor inaugurated the centre at the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neo-Natal Hospital in Minna on Monday, with a mandate to

screen 5,000 women as a pilot scheme in nine local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine local government areas are Chanchaga, Paikoro, Bosso, Gbako, Borgu, Suleja, Kontagora, Lapai and Mokwa

Sani-Bello said the state was determined to reduce cases among girls and women, as well as meet the 90-70-90 World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Cancer Elimination Strategy.

He noted that the state government would continue to support the people in the area of research in cancer and other life-threatening diseases through provision of healthcare facilities.

He added that “I have been briefed by Commissioner for Health on the situation of the state on prevalence of cancer.

“I am glad to inform you that we have already set in motion, apparatus to remedy the situation, as well as meet the WHO target.

“Our resolve is in setting an agenda toward a generation without cervical cancer in the state through proper education, enlightenment and suitable environment to fight this global menace.

“The health of our people is non-negotiable and of paramount importance to this administration.’’

He assured that government would work toward improving some of the negative health indices in the state, adding that healthcare delivery had witnessed significant changes under his administration.

The governor lauded the state’s Ministry of Health and partners, including WHO and RAISE Foundation for their efforts and contributions to better the health sector in the state.

In her remarks, Dr Amina Bello, Wife of the Governor and Founder of RAISE Foundation, said cervical cancer was a leading cause of death among women.

She said “80 per cent of cancer cases occur in low-and-middle-income countries. WHO is working globally toward the elimination of cervical cancer to achieve less than

four new cases per 100,000 women at a time.”

The wife of the governor said the strategy employed to eliminate cervical cancer included vaccination, screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions and treatment through palliative care for invasive cervical cancer

.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, said that 15 trainers and 100 healthcare workers from primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities across the state had been trained on cervical cancer prevention services.

He said 10 healthcare facilities in the state would be used for the screening, adding that consumables worth millions of naira had been procured to ensure smooth take-off of the exercise.(NAN)

