Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated a steering committee for a 10-year development plan for the state, as part his administration’s quest to fast track the overall its development over the next decade.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Mohammed Onogu said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday.

According to him, the UNDP and SDG office would be providing technical and financial support, to make the historic plan a success.

While inaugurating the committee on Wednesday, in Lokoja, Bello tasked the members on broad -based consultations and effective delivery of their mandates.

Bello urged members of the committee to provide overall leadership and guidance, in various areas of jurisdiction, to ensure that, the right environment was created to have access to current data.

The governor also urged the committee to put in place, a team of relevant minds that will work with the State Technical Committee, as members of Technical Working Group (TWG).

He charged members of the committee to be committed and dedicated in the discharge of this all-important assignment.

“This is an important state assignment. We must, therefore, show reasonable commitment and leadership, to be able to have a state plan that speaks to issues in the State.

“As you know, our people have varying needs. We must go to them and find out what these needs are. There must be a broad-based consultation and inclusion of the various stakeholders in this process.

“This is not going to be an arm chaired plan; we must go to the people. The plan must take a bottom-top approach and NOT a top-bottom approach.

“The plan is for the development of our people. Therefore, they must be involved”, Bello said.

The governor also said that in the coming days, the State Technical Committee (STC) would also be inaugurated, urging everyone to respond with dispatch, to enable work to commence in earnest.

“At this point, my appreciation to UNDP and SDG for their technical and financial support, to make this historic plan a success.

“Let me congratulate all the committee members, for the opportunity to serve our people. We pray you invest everything, to ensure the success of the assignment”, the governor added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

