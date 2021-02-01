Bello inaugurates 20-member committee on Gender Based Violence

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger on Monday inaugurated a 20-member management committee to address the issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee would be chaired by Dr Amina Bello, Wife of the Niger state Governor. Hajiya Fati Tasala, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs will serve as Vice-Chairperson of the committee.

Bello, while inaugurating the committee, said that most GBV had translated to abuse of fundamental human rights, adding that both women and men were affected by the menace. He said the constitution of the committee was to address issues of GBV in the state, describing the members as “capable and committed to pave way for a better society’’. Responding, Dr Amina Bello, chairperson of the Committee, explained that the statistics of GBV in the state was worrisome as most of the acts were perpetrated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said that there was an increased number of cases of rape ranging from old women and children of less than three months. The chairperson added that in 2020, about 133 cases were reported to RAYUWA centre with just eight convictions out of 77 prosecutions. Bello noted that for the committee to be able to deliver on its mandate, there was the need for the support of the general public.

She disclosed that RAISE Foundation with support of Action Aid Group and the Ministry of Women Affairs had renovated a three-bedroom to serve as temporal safe home for victims of GBV. She said that the old orphanage would soon be converted to a permanent safe home. The chairperson called on the state government to support the centre and replicate it across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state as well as implement the GBV law.

The committee comprised representatives of the chief judge of the state, House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force, FIDA, traditional and religious leaders among others. (NAN)