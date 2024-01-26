Bello inaugurates 110-Bed Hospital, highlights healthcare successes in Kogi

Gov. Yahaya Bello, on Friday inaugurated Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child 110-Bed Hospital in Iruvichonomi community in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi..

At the inauguration, Bello said that

his administration’s persistent investment in the health sector had yielded positive outcomes, evident in the enhanced quality of lives and well-being of the citizens.

The governor underscored the continued attention given to the health sector, and assured its improvement under the incoming administration of the Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo.

He told the citizens that the hospital was well equipped with cutting-edge medical tools and state-of-the-art facilities and could extend its services beyond maternal and child care.

“This hospital has the capacity to address a wide range of health issues, therefore, I urge you to maximise the facility for maintaining good health.

“I wish to commend the community for generously donating the land for the hospital’s construction. As a government we acknowledge and appreciate this kind gesture.

“We hope to give adequate compensation for the landowners, “he pledged.

Bello said additional efforts were made by the administration, such as extending a 33kVA electricity line, ensuring 24-hour operations at the hospital, and providing water and improved access roads to complement Federal Government initiatives.

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, applauded Gov. Bello for his remarkable achievements in Kogi particularly in the health sector.

Orelope-Adefulire encouraged the community members to fully utilise the facility to enhance their well-being.

Also, former Special Adviser to the governor on SDGs, Mr Nasir Ahiani, affirmed the commitment of both the state and federal governments to strengthen their collaboration in achieving the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

