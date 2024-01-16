Bello hails Armed Forces for keeping Nigeria one

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has commended the Armed Forces for their effort in keeping Nigeria as one country.



He said this at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade in Lokoja.

Bello, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade, showered encomium on members of the Armed Forces for their sacrifice toward keeping the nation one.



He paid special tributes to those who paid the supreme sacrifice in military expeditions within the country and across the globe.

The governor celebrated the efforts of men and women of the armed forces who fought to keep the nation one, and praised them for their dedication and valor.

Bello emphasised the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by these brave men and women.



“We must ensure that their legacy lives on,” he said.

The governor appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for his effort toward addressing the security challenges bedeviling the nation.



Bello admonished well-meaning citizens to see the welfare of the ex-servicemen and women as well as the families of the fallen heroes as a collective responsibility to enhance their standard of living.



The Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Legion, retired Warrant Officer David Salawu, said the event gave the opportunity to honour heroes both serving and retired for their sacrifice to the fatherland.

“The Nigerian legion comprises retired, ex-service men and women whom have served the country with pride, commitment, selflessness and dedication.

“We are group of individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their lives and quite old,” David said.(NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye

