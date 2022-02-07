Bello felicitates Ohinoyi of Ebiraland 93

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, on his 93rd birthday anniversary, describing his knowledge in rulership as a blessing to Ebira land, Kogi and Nigeria.

Bello sent his felicitation in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed on Monday in Lokoja.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Kogi, I am extremely delighted to extend warm felicitations to your majesty on this landmark occasion of attaining the age of 93 in good health.

“Your Majesty, your wealth of knowledge, wisdom and fatherly counsels have greatly helped me steering the ship of Kogi state over the past six years of my administration.

“Unarguably, Ebiraland has witnessed unprecedented peace, unity and development under your reign over the past 25 years that you ascended the throne of your forebears as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

“As you clock 93 years today, may the Almighty Allah grant you longer life and more wisdom in good health, to keep serving your people and even the nation at large,” he said.P

The governor called on the traditional ruler to accept his sincere congratulations and happy birthday wishes.

“Once again, happy birthday Your Majesty, Zaaaaki! Zaaaaki!! Zaaaaki”, Bello stated.

Ibrahim, born on the Feb. 7, 1929, succeeded Alhaji Sanni Omolori on June 2, 1997 as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. (NAN)

