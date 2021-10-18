Bello, Emir Of Biu, others receive Peace Achievers Awards

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and the Emir of Biu in Borno, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, have received the 2021 Peace Achievers International Awards.


The 10th edition of the annual award and peace summit was held on Saturday night at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja.


Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and  a former Governor of the CBN, Sanui Lamido Sanusi, were also named among the Peace Achievers roll of honour drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.


While, Bello bagged the ‘Governor of the Year on Peace and Security Award,  Emmanuel clinched the award of ‘The Best Performing Governor on Industrialisation and Peace Building.


Emir of Biu bagged the Peace Builder/Traditional Ruler of the Year award for commitment towards ensuring relative peace in community in the troubled North-East.


Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Chairman of the Planning Committee of the award, said the 10th anniversary edition recognised individuals that contributed to nation-building, through initiatives and leadership ingenuity that promote peace and  national unity.


He said that although the country as a was being faced with security challenges that threaten its peace and progress, leaders were able to maintain peace and stability in their localities.


“We have been able to identify Nigerians from all the geo-political zones and different works of life, without political considerations, for this 10th year edition of the annual honour.


“The Peace Achievers International Awards is a private initiative of Peace Ambassador Agency to recognisee individuals and organisations in Africa have demonstrated strong commitment in serving their communities.


“Peace Ambassador Agency was established exactly a decade ago on this same day by a young Nigerian foresaw the need to make peace the driving force and core mandate of every Nigerian.


“Established with the sole purpose of fostering peace and progress, the agency has  been part of projects and programmes which have caused paradigm shift in the lives of those affected by conflicts across the country.


“Today gathered with the sole aim of acknowledging those have tremendous contributions towards the sustained peace and which this great entity called Nigeria has enjoyed for over six decades.


“These personalities seated among us today, have time and again tremendous  strides in achieving peace for development and progress,” he said.


Amafibe noted that although promoting peace and security of lives and property was the responsibility of every citizen, there was need to acknowledge those had  certain sacrifices for a serene and prosperous society. (NAN)

