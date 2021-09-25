Bello describes late Customary Court President as jurist for all

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi described Justice Moses Bello, former Customary Court of Appeal President, as a jurist everyone and a legal giant.

Bello said this on Saturday while addressing congregants at the Funeral Mass of the Pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, at Christ the King Cathedral, Okene, Kogi.

The governor said that the Justice Bello was a legal giant in the law practice and advocacy across the country and beyond while he was also a respected leader who served the people with the fear of God.

He said that Justice Bello’s wise counsel had contributed to the great success his administration recorded over the years.

He added that the Justice Bello was a top-flight legal officer, mentor and leader to a generation of members of the legal circle in the country.

Justice Bello was a principled advocate of the law.

“A great man in legal practice who became President of the Customary Court of Appeal, -Judiciary at the age of 39; in fact, he was an authority in the practice in Nigeria.

“One thing that is known to all of here about Justice Bello is that he was accommodating, relating with Muslims and Christians without discrimination and never forgot the culture of Ebiraland and her people.

“Justice Bello lived his life for the voiceless and downtrodden therefore, the most of all respects we can to him is to imbibe the elegant virtues the Jurist stood for,” Bello said.

Bello said that the legal icon had left an indelible mark, as he enjoined his family members to keep the flag of the legal icon flying as a way of preserving his legacies and assured of his support at all times.

The governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Pharm Jamiu Asuku and other principal officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Justice Bello was the pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, -Judiciary, a position he occupied for 21 years before his transition  to glory at the age of 68.

Justice Bello’s remains were laid to rest at his residence, Iniozomi, Okene, Kogi on Saturday.  (NAN)

