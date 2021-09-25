Bello describes late Customary Court President as jurist for all

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described late Justice Moses Bello, former Customary Court of Appeal President, as a jurist for everyone and a legal giant.

Bello said this on Saturday while addressing congregants at the Funeral Mass of the late Pioneer President of the FCT Customary Court of Appeal, at Christ the King Cathedral, Okene, Kogi.

The governor said that the late Justice Bello was a legal giant in the law practice and advocacy across the country and beyond while he was also a respected community leader who served the people with the fear of God.

He said that late Justice Bello’s wise counsel had contributed to the great success his administration has recorded over the years.

He added that the late Justice Bello was a top-flight legal officer, mentor and leader to a generation of members of the legal circle in the country.

“Late Justice Bello was a principled advocate of the law.

“A great man in legal practice who became President of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT-Judiciary at the age of 39; in fact, he was an authority in the judicial practice in Nigeria.

“One thing that is known to all of us here about Justice Bello is that he was accommodating, relating with Muslims and Christians without discrimination and never forgot the culture of Ebiraland and her people.

“Justice Bello lived his life for the voiceless and downtrodden therefore, the most of all respects we can pay to him is to imbibe the elegant virtues the Jurist stood for,” Bello said.

Bello said that the late legal icon had left an indelible mark, as he enjoined his family members to keep the flag of the late legal icon flying as a way of preserving his legacies and assured them of his support at all times.

The governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Pharm Jamiu Asuku and other principal officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Justice Bello was the pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT-Judiciary, a position he occupied for 21 years before his transition to glory at the age of 68.

Justice Bello’s remains were laid to rest at his residence, Iniozomi, Okene, Kogi on Saturday. (NAN)

