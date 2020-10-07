Bello congratulates Nuhu Bamalli as new Emir of Zazzau

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Berje, in Minna on Wednesday, the governor expressed the belief that the new emir would bring to bear his life-long experiences and exposure to the discharge of his duties.

He also expressed optimism that the new traditional ruler would be a good custodian of traditional values and the rich heritage of the Zazzau dynasty.

Bamalli is the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds late Dr. Shehu Idris, who died on Sept. 20 during an illness.

He is the first emir to emerge from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, since the demise of his grandfather, Dan Sidi in 1920.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He was a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission.

Bamalli also worked in banking industry as Executive Director and later as an acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

He was an employee of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before becoming Head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Ltd.

He was born in 1966 and studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy. He also holds a Diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.

Bamalli is a fellow of the Conflict Resolution Organisation of the University of New York, United Kingdom (UK). (NAN)