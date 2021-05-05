Bello congratulates Lalong on 58th birthday

 Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has congratulated his Plateau counterpart and Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Simon Lalong on his 58th birthday.

Bello in a by his Chief Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna on Wednesday in Minna, described Lalong as “a complete gentleman, a peacemaker and a bridge-builder.

He added that the celebrant was a team player with outstanding leadership qualities and style.

Bello noted that since , Lalong had demonstrated passion through meaningful contributions to develop not only Plateau, the Northern region, and the entire country which was considered to be legendary.

join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate you on birthday,
saluting sterling leadership qualities and commitment, to the well-being of the northern region in particular and the country in general bias or sentiments.

pray God to grant you long , good health and increase wisdom to to provide the needed leadership in our forum,” he said. (NAN)

