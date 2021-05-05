Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has congratulated his Plateau counterpart and Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Simon Lalong on his 58th birthday.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna on Wednesday in Minna, described Lalong as “a complete gentleman, a peacemaker and a bridge-builder.

He added that the celebrant was a team player with outstanding leadership qualities and style.

Bello noted that since assumption of office, Lalong had demonstrated passion through meaningful contributions to develop not only Plateau, the Northern region, and the entire country which was considered to be legendary.

“I join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate you on your birthday,

saluting your sterling leadership qualities and commitment, to the well-being of the northern region in particular and the country in general without bias or sentiments.

“I pray God to grant you long life, good health and increase your wisdom to continue to provide the needed leadership in our forum,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

