Bello condemns Olajide Sowore’s killing, commiserates with family

September 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Gov.  Yahaya Bello of Kogi has condemned the killing of Mr Olajide Sowore, younger brother to  former Presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Olajide was killed on Saturday in Okada, Edo.

The governor condolences message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, commiserated with the Sowore family,  stating that the death of  Olajide  was indeed a painful one.

Bello noted that evil men carrying out such an act of cowardice on a harmless citizen,  must be brought to book, adding that no life should be lost in such a barbaric manner.

The governor  said the 50-year- Olajide Sowore,  a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, was making such remarkable feat  at that age,  hence served as an inspiration and  example of a determined individual.

He prayed God to give the the fortitude to bear the loss,  urging operatives not to leave any stone unturned to unravel those such act of callousness (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,