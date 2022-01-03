Bello commiserates with Kano State over passing of Ahmed, Tofa

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi commiserated the government and people of Kano State and the state’s emirates council on the passing of Alhaji Datti Ahmed and Alhaji Othman Tofa.

Bello gave his condolences in a statement issued his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, on Monday in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed was the President-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Tofa was a Presidential Candidate of the defunct the National Republican Convention in the 1993 presidential election.

The statement quoted Bello as describing the death of the two elder statesmen as a great loss only Kano State but Nigeria in general.

“Dr Datti Ahmed was a refined gentleman unquantifiable contributions the development of education and the Sharia knowledge as a guidance the Muslim faithful.

“He will be missed for his wise counselling and his vast knowledge on moral lessons needed for our future generations.

“The death of Alhaji Tofa will no doubt create a vacuum in Nigeria’s political space.

“He was a gentleman politician who believed in service delivery and developmental democracy.

“We pray Allah (SWT) grant souls eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi,” Bello stated.

The governor also prayed Allah grant families, the government and people of Kano State and the entire Emirates Council the fortitude bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

