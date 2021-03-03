Bello calls for immortalisation of late Emir Tanko

Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger on Tuesday called for the immortalisation of the late Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the burial of the late emir in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger, said he deserved to be immortalised because of his meritorious services to the state and the country.

Bello said the deceased, being one of the oldest emirs, dedicated his life to the development of his emirate, the state and the nation and as such immortalising him would be the right thing.

The governor said the wise counsel of the deceased would be greatly missed.

He called on the people to pray for the repose of the soul of the departed traditional ruler and for Allah to forgive his shortcomings.

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council of Rulers, said the state had lost a rare gem whose positive impact would be missed.

Abubakar, who is also the Etsu Nupe, said that the entire traditional council would miss the fatherly advice of the late emir.

Others who were at the burial included the emirs of Agaie, Lapai and Minna. (NAN)