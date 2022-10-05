Bello appoints Ozigi as executive secretary, Kogi drug management agency

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has appointed Mr Mahmoud Ozigi as the pioneer Executive Secretary of Kogi State Drug Management Agency (DMA).

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to Kogi State Government (SSG), Dr. Folashade Ayoade.

It congratulated Ozigi and assured of Gov.Yahaya Bello’s support.

It urged the new executive secretary to carry out his functions at the agency with renewed zeal, commitment and dedication.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment takes effect from Sept. 28.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as consultant to both government and the private sector.

He was the former National General Manager of TYONEX Pharmaceutical Limited and the Managing Director of AMMAN Pharmaceutical.

Ozigi is a fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy (FWAPCP) since 2010.

He is a Consultant Pharmacist who specialises in Social and Administrative Pharmacy and a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (MPSN) with over 20 years experience in hospital drug management and dispensing, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

