Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBellagio Airlines Appoints Former Presidential Spokesman as Executive Director
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBusinessNewsProject

Bellagio Airlines Appoints Former Presidential Spokesman as Executive Director

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
21

Bellagio Airlines has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, as Executive Director in charge of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

This was announced today in a statement personally signed by the Chairman and CEO of Bellgio airline, Dr. Oludare Akande, OON.

Dr. Akande described Niboro as an excellent choice given his vast experience in high end roles in government and public affairs.

“Our board of directors was unanimous in the choice of Mr. Niboro as our pioneer government and strategic communications Executive Director. He brings on board decades of experience in leading roles both in media and government relations.”

“Mr. Niboro was Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and before then, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President in the same role.

Photo: Chairman, Bellagio Airlines, Dr. Oludare Akande, welcoming the new Executive Director, Government and Strategic Communications of the Airline, Olorogun Ima Niboro, on board.

“Upon completing his tour of duty in the presidency, he was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest
News Agency.

“The board of directors is glad to welcome Mr. Niboro to our airline and to a future of growth, success and prosperity. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Dr. Akande, in the statement, also announced the appointment of Mr Olubunmi Oluwadare as the Snr. Branding Partner (SBP) of Bellagio Airlines.

..Bellagio

Previous article
FDI: Tackling poor signaling, By Dakuku Peterside
Next article
Crashes: FRSC warns motorists against wrongful overtaking
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.