Bellagio Airlines Appoints Former Presidential Spokesman as Executive Director

Bellagio Airlines has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, as Executive Director in charge of Government Affairs and Strategic Communications.

This was announced today in a statement personally signed by the Chairman and CEO of Bellgio airline, Dr. Oludare Akande, OON.

Dr. Akande described Niboro as an excellent choice given his vast experience in high end roles in government and public affairs.

“Our board of directors was unanimous in the choice of Mr. Niboro as our pioneer government and strategic communications Executive Director. He brings on board decades of experience in leading roles both in media and government relations.”

“Mr. Niboro was Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and before then, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President in the same role.

Photo: Chairman, Bellagio Airlines, Dr. Oludare Akande, welcoming the new Executive Director, Government and Strategic Communications of the Airline, Olorogun Ima Niboro, on board.

“Upon completing his tour of duty in the presidency, he was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest

News Agency.

“The board of directors is glad to welcome Mr. Niboro to our airline and to a future of growth, success and prosperity. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Dr. Akande, in the statement, also announced the appointment of Mr Olubunmi Oluwadare as the Snr. Branding Partner (SBP) of Bellagio Airlines.

..Bellagio

