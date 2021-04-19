Beijing’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 891.6 billion Yuan (about 136.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2021, increased by 17.1 per cent year-on-year.

This is according to the Beijing Municipal Statistics Bureau on Monday.

The value added output of major industrial enterprises in Beijing increased by 38.4 per cent during the period with the high-tech manufacturing sector seeing a steep rise of 81.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the capital’s per capita disposable income grew in line with its GDP during the period, reaching 19,585 Yuan, up by 9.6 per cent year-on- year. (Xinhua/NAN)

