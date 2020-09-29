Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

According to the commission, the national capital also reported no newly imported confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases on Monday.

No new locally-transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday.

Beijing reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, who was the first imported asymptomatic case reported on Sept. 19 after the city resumed direct international passenger flights on Sept. 3.

The first human cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, subsequently named SARS-CoV-2 were first reported by officials in Wuhan City, China, in December 2019.

Since the first case of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection pneumonia was detected in Wuhan, a series of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 were found in Beijing. (Xinhua/NAN)