Bego Commends Buni for Capacity-Building Efforts

The Commissioner for Information, Abdullahi Bego, has commended Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, CON, COMN for prioritizing capacity-building initiatives to enhance service delivery in the state.

Delivering a paper presentation titled “Public Information Management in a Democracy: Experience Sharing” during the recently concluded three-day capacity-building workshop for Focal Persons at Bon Hotel, Kano, Hon. Bego lauded the Governor’s commitment to fostering impactful governance.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, CON, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, mni, declared both the opening and closing ceremonies of the workshop. The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to providing the necessary support and resources for effective governance and sustainable development across the state.

Bego emphasized the pivotal role of Focal Persons as public information managers within their respective sectors or agencies. He noted that their responsibilities extend beyond their immediate assignments, as they serve as conduits for managing information processes and ensuring transparency to build trust between their agencies and the public.

Drawing from his extensive experience as a government spokesperson for over a decade, serving under Governors Mamman B. Ali, Ibrahim Gaidam, and Mai Mala Buni, Hon. Bego shared practical insights into the challenges and best practices of public information management.

“Focal Persons, by the nature of their roles, are custodians of public information. Regardless of the sector or agency they are assigned to, their ability to effectively manage information flow, especially in the digital era, can significantly influence public trust and service outcomes,” Bego stated.

He further cautioned Focal Persons on the responsible use of social media, urging them to exercise discretion and professionalism in their engagements. According to the Commissioner, their actions in the digital space should align with the values of transparency, accountability, and service excellence that Governor Buni’s administration embodies.

The workshop, themed “Towards Qualitative and Impactful Service Delivery for Sustainable Development,” was a platform for participants to acquire essential skills and resources, with each Focal Person receiving laptops and other training materials. The program concluded with a comprehensive framework for implementing and monitoring service delivery tailored to the needs of Yobe State.

Bego expressed optimism that the knowledge gained from the workshop and the support provided by the state government would empower the Focal Persons to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Yobe State.