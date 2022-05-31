Beer parlours in Kabba, Kogi to close shop at 7 p.m.

By Thompson Yamput

Beer parlours in Kabba, Kogi, are to close shop at 7 p.m. henceforth.

Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Council, Mr Moses Olorunleke, gave the order on Monday in Kabba following a second suspected bomb blast in the area in 18 days.

He ordered that commercial motorcyclists must also stop plying he roads from 10 p.m. daily.

The indefinite orders take effect from May 31.

“This is to notify all beer parlours in Kabba that they should henceforth close their bars latest by 7 p.m.

“This directive also goes to commercial motorcyclists who must suspend their activities latest by 10 p.m.

“All should bear in mind that whosoever goes against these directives will face the wrath of the law,’’ the chairman warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first explosion recorded in Kabba town was on May 11, when two persons out of the 16 victims lost their lives.

Only 18 days after, on Sunday, May 29, another suspected bomb blast was recorded at a revelling joint. It left 11 persons, including the bar operator injured.

“It is a shocking and dangerous development that calls for drastic measures in the interest of the citizens of our local government area and of Kogi,’’ Olorunleke stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

