Beef up security in Ondo correctional centres, Akeredolu urges police

October 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on urged the Nigeria Police provide adequate security for the correctional centres in the state.

This appeal contained in a statement made available newsmen in Akure by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Governor.

Akeredolu said that the appeal became necessary in view of the disturbing trend of incessant attacks on correctional centres in some neighbouring states.

He said that the call has become necessary because correctional centres in Kogi, Oyo and Ekiti had been attacked in appears be well-coordinated breaches aimed at achieving a common goal.

He identified the goal as setting free crime suspects, particularly with gang identities.

“In Ondo State, there are several of such suspects standing trial in respect of cases of alleged murder, kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands.

“The most celebrated of such suspects are standing trial for the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of our elder statesman, Pa Ruben Fasonranti.

“While the South-West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, has demonstrated considerable capacity in tackling insecurity, it pertinent that the Nigeria Police authorities, especially the State Command, deploy more men secure the correctional centres in the state,” he said.

According the governor, all residents are equally enjoined be vigilant and report any suspicious around their environment security close them. (NAN)

