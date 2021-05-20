The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation returned to N19 trillion mark following sell pressure in Dangote Cement and 18 other stocks.

Consequently, the market capitalisation which opened at N20.038 trillion shed N61 billion or 0.30 per cent to close at N19.977 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index lost 116.96 points or 0.30 per cent to 38,328.13 from 38,445.09 posted on Wednesday.

The market loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Dangote Cement, Unilever Nigeria, Sterling Bank, GlaxoSmithKline and United Bank for Africa.

The market breadth was negative with 19 stocks losers in relative to 18 gainers.

SUNU Assurances led the losers’ chart in percentage terms, losing 9.62 per cent to close at 47k per share.

Royal Exchange followed with 9.33 per cent to close at 68k, while Regency Alliance Insurance lost 8.11 per cent to close at 34k per share.

Sterling Bank dropped 7.69 per cent to close at N1.56, while Linkage Assurance shed 7.69 per cent to close at 60k per share.

Conversely, Trans Nationwide Express dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, gaining 9.88 per cent to close at 89k per share.

Prestige Assurance trailed with 6.52 per cent to close at 49k, while Chams went up by 4.76 per cent to close at 22k per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 3.85 per cent to close at 27k, while AIICO Insurance gained 3.20 per cent to close at N1.29 per share.

In spite of the drop in market indices, the total volume of shares traded increased by 2.4 per cent to 157.26 million shares valued at N1.74 billion exchanged in 2,824 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 153.64 million shares worth N2.45 billion traded in 3,494 deals on Wednesday.

Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 27.57 million shares valued N634.19 million.

Access Bank followed with 19.63 million shares worth N161.76 million, while FBN Holdings traded 13.49 million shares valued N96.89 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 11.94 million shares worth N352.26 million, while Veritas Kapital Assurance transacted 10.48 million shares valued N2.09 million. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

