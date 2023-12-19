Be watchful as eagle, FAAN MD tells AVSEC inductees

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Tuesday injected 201 fresh hands into the security apparatus of the airports, with a charge to be “as watchful as the eagle”.

This came as the organisation’s Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit graduated the cadets, to enhance safety and security of air travellers at the nation’s airports.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive (MD/CE), FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the graduation/induction ceremony of STP 123 Basic Course for 201Aviation Security Cadets was in response to challenges in the sector.

She admonished the new inductees to use lessons from the training, meant to prepare them, to be the “vigilant sentinels of our skies”.

The MD urged them to adopt highest standards of integrity and professionalism, remembering that the safety and confidence of passengers rested in thier hands.

“You, dear Cadets, are our eyes and ears. Commit all our civil aviation regulations to heart and be as watchful as the eagle.

“Each time a plane takes to the skies or lands

safely, acknowledge that you played a vital role in making it happen,” she said.

Kuku said FAAN would continue to prioritise the safety, security and comfort of passengers and other stakeholders, while assuring that staff were committed to excellent public service delivery

The MD said safety and comfort of passengers was at the core of FAAN’s operations.

She said the induction ceremony not only marked a significant milestone in careers of the trainees but also in the journey of FAAN towards bolstering the nation’s aviation security.

“It is also one of our strategic responses to the increase in volume of passengers

using our airports.

“Permit me to remind us that the safety and security of lives and property is at the core of our business.

“As such, we deploy all human and material resources to ensure we provide the nation with the best trained personnel to carry out our various job functions with an emphasis on Aviation Security,” she said.

Kuku explained that the STP 123 Course was an eight weeks residential training designed to integrate new cadets into the Civil Aviation Industry.

She added that the training was to help them implement, monitor and enforce Aviation Security measures proactively in accordance with locally approved regulations.

Kuku said the trainees went through various security training programmes which include

Security Awareness Course, Airport Emergency Response Procedure Training and Leadership Training, to improve their leadership skills.

“They also underwent physical

trainings to equip them for the long hours. All these are to ensure we offer our darling customers the best service possible,” she said.

Kuku thanked President Bola Tinubu for all his input, encouragement and support in improving the fortunes of the aviation sector and raising its contribution to the nation’s GDP.

She also thanked the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, for his support and guidance.

The Commandant Aviation Security (AVSEC), FAAN, Mr Femi Apata, said the eight weeks intensive training was meant to tackle dynamics of threats.

He listed areas of training which encompassed all areas of the sector, adding that a portion captured security, banditry and terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that outstanding cadets were given awards. (NAN)

By Grace Alegba

