Be wary of sycophant politicians, Muslim community leader advises Makinde, running mate

Alhaji Daud Makanjuola, the Muslim community leader (Aare Musulumi) of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, has advised Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his runningmate, Bayo Lawal, to be wary of political sycophants who did not have the interest of the masses at heart.

Makanjuola gave the advice while hosting the governor’s running mate who paid him a courtesy call at his Ikolaba residence in Ibadan.

The Aare of Musulumi said some politicials were in the habit of giving negative advices to political office holders that would be to their personal interest instead of the generality of the masses.

He advised Lawal to remain a shining ambassador of Islam, defend the cause of Islam as well as the interest of the masses generally while in government.

The Muslims leader described the choice of Lawal as very appropriate, going by his track records in and out of government, adding that the combination of Makinde and Lawal was a winning ticket any day.

Makanjuola, who prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the choice of Lawal and grant the duo success in the election, assured him of support.

In his remarks, Lawal said that the visit was to formally present himself to Aare as the running mate to Makinde in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He expressed appreciation to Aare Musulumi for the warm reception, assuring him of commitment to the cause of Islam and the masses.(NAN)

